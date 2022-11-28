In early October, a captivating 60-foot-high mural was completed on the exterior wall of a barn at the Gleitz Family Farm in Corydon.
The purpose of the 60’ high and 40’ wide mural was to paint a giant bouquet of sunflowers growing out of a field of sunflowers to greet the guests of farm owners John and Leanne Gleitz as they arrived at the wedding of their son, Quentin Gleitz, on Oct. 8.
The mural was painted by a group of artists led by Mike Prather of Mainly Creative/PRATHERdesign of La Grange, Kentucky. Prather is a local artist familiar with the Louisville area and the southern Indiana landscape. His studio is on East Main Street in La Grange and has painted murals all over the region including Churchill Downs, The Louisville Zoo, Tropicana Evansville, Jefferson County Schools, the city of La Grange and many more.
John and Leanne Gleitz commissioned Prather to compose the painting to show a bouquet of sunflowers that would enhance the wedding theme. After spending 10 weeks on conceptual sketches, arranging for a bucket-lift and prepping the surface, Prather then coordinated a group of artists — Kelly Swinney, Andrew Kern, Olivia Justice, Chole Sedoris, Bilqees Hanain and Meredith Cunningham — to help paint the finished product.
“We were impressed with Mike Prather’s extraordinary artistic talent when we saw some of his work.” said John Gleitz. “We discussed the overall project with his assistant, Karen Prather, and then approached him with the concept,” he said. “The massive barn wall offered Mike a blank canvas.”
