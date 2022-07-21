CLARKSVILLE — With the start of the new school approaching, One Vision Federal Credit Union is teaming up with Clarksville Community School Corporation for the seventh year in a row to “Pack the Bus” and make sure students start the new year with the necessary supplies.
School supply donations will be collected in the lobby at One Vision Federal Credit Union, 206 W. Lewis and Clark Pkwy., through Aug. 1. If people don’t feel like shopping, monetary donations will be accepted in the lobby or the drive-thru.
Requested supplies include composition notebooks, spiral notebooks, notebook paper, folders, pencils, crayons, markers and glue. See attached document for a full list of desired supplies.
All donations will go to the non-profit Clarksville Cares to be distributed to students in need throughout the 2022-2023 school year. Clarksville Cares was created to serve and care for all needs of CCSC students- specifically those who would otherwise go without.
“Pack the Bus” suggested supply list
• Wide-ruled composition notebook
• Mead Composition notebook
• #2 pencils (regular size, sharpened)
• 24-count Crayola crayons
• Expo dry erase markers
• Classic broad tip Crayola markers
• Washable markers
• Colored pencils
• Rulers (inch & centimeter)
• FISKAR brand scissors
• Sticky notes
• 8-color Crayola water paints
• Pink erasers, pencil top erasers
• Elmer’s white school glue
• Elmer’s glue sticks
• Plain folders (2 pockets and middle clips)
• Highlighters
• Clipboard
• Regular size plastic pencil box
• Spiral notebooks
• Red pens
• Wide-ruled notebook paper
• Earbuds
• Graphing paper
• Package of Dividers
• College ruled loose leaf paper
• Index Cards
• 3-Ring Binder
• Sharpie markers/pens
• Plain backpacks (no wheels)
• Large boxes of Kleenex
• Paper towel rolls
• Small paper plates
• Sandwich size baggies
• Gallon size baggies
• Clorox wipes
• AA/AAA Batteries
• Underwear/boxers (Grades K-12)
