NEW ALBANY — Rauch, Inc. has been selected to receive $25,000 through Caesars Foundation for its renovation project at Fairmont Neighborhood Center on Charlestown Road.
The funding will leverage additional grants to renovate the center that was constructed more than 66 years ago, yet remains essential and relevant in the community, serving 1,100 individuals and families annually.
“Renewing the Center will improve service delivery, morale, and open it up to many new possibilities,” said Daniel J. Lowe, CEO of Rauch, Inc. “We want to further integrate Fairmont as a fundamental part of the Floyd County Community for years to come and serve our clients with the highest level of integrity, just as Rauch has done from the beginning.”
Fairmont houses adult and children’s services for people with intellectual, physical or developmental disabilities. Program activities and curriculum are varied, individualized and goal-oriented to encourage each individual to live a full, meaningful life at their highest potential. Participants gain knowledge in daily living skills, improve social skills, express themselves through arts and crafts, and have access to a variety of educational and community-based activities. Services for children include early intervention through First Steps, preschool, and youth summer camp.
“This funding is crucial to improve accessibility and disease prevention, especially for our most vulnerable populations served at Fairmont Neighborhood Center,” Lowe said. “With support from Caesars Foundation, we are one step closer to creating a safe, well-equipped environment that measures up to today’s standards.”
