JEFFERSONVILLE — Developers of a proposed permanent supportive housing complex ran into yet another speed bump last week.
It recently came to light that BWI was looking to try a third site for the 45-unit Mariposa Springs — which would house the homeless and disabled — after two previous attempts in other areas of Jeffersonville failed to get the proper approval, most recently at the former Optimist Club site.
Now, the company is hoping to construct the complex at 241 Eastern Blvd.
After Jesse Ballew, the current owner of the property, presented to the Jeffersonville Plan Commission about rezoning the property for commercial use, members unanimously voted to deny the request.
This comes after the Claysburg Neighborhood Association held a packed-house meeting July 16 at the Ken Ellis Center with Gary Hobbs, CEO of BWI, to express their concerns over the project.
According to director of planning Nathan Pruitt, there was a similarly high turnout for the plan commission meeting in the chambers of Jeffersonville City Hall.
“The room was full," Pruitt said. "The plan commission took a vote for an unfavorable recommendation. They made a vote that is going on to city council."
The final vote will now be taken at the council meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5.
Two slots on the agenda were given to the subject, as developers are hoping to also open a grocery store on site.
“There are two existing parcels," Pruitt said. "The plan had called for different uses."
Stan Richards, executive vice president of Jesse Ballew Enterprises, said that the company has since decided they would like to keep the current zoning. Any changes, he said, would be more restrictive for future development.
“Basically, Mr. John Kraft [a lawyer representing BWI] stated the zoning that was requested is actually more restrictive than the current zoning on the property," Richards said. "From our standpoint, we would prefer to stay the way it is if we don’t have some type of agreement in place."
Hobbs previously told the News and Tribune that there was already a purchase agreement in place between JBE and BWI, but there were conditions included with that agreement.
Richards, however, wouldn't confirm whether or not the rezoning was part of the agreement.
“Obviously, our agreement is with BWI," Richards said. "Whatever information they would like to release is up to them. We don’t talk publicly or with anyone privately or publicly. I will confirm that there were stipulations.”
