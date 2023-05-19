NEW ALBANY — Dreams have more of an impact on us than we might realize. According to the famous psychiatrist, Sigmund Freud, dreams are surreal and often inspire people during their waking moments. When the conscious and the unconscious mind come together, it creates a unique pairing.
Thursday evening at the Carnegie Center for Art & History, art historian Brenda Edgar presented her program, Trip Through the Unconscious: An Introduction to Surrealism. Surrealism was an innovative art movement which was popular throughout the 1920s, the 1930s, and the 1940s.
Nearly a full century before the advent of AI-generated art, people created their own “distorted” images, which were viewed as surreal. Thus, the Surreal art movement was born.
Surrealism was preceded by Dada, which was an anti-art movement which took place during the end of World War I. Because the movement started as a result of anti-war backlash, most of the work was satirical and bitter in nature. Marcel Duchamp as one of the most famous figures of the movement. The artist had many false names, which he often used when signing his work.
The most popular mediums in Surrealism included paintings, collages, photography, and even poetry. However, Surrealist works were not constrained to only those forms, and the meaning of the art was whatever the beholder said it to be.
“The movement was revolutionary,” Edgar said. “It defined a time between the two world wars and extended into World War II.”
The movement faded away shortly after fascism took over Europe, a time during which many fled to both North and South America. Many modern artists during that time were afraid of what was going on around them as the Nazi reign of terror continued throughout Europe.
The first phase of the Surrealist movement was the heroic phase, which took place during the 1920s. That’s where Sigmund Freud came in, when artists began to explore both the conscious and unconscious minds. The publication of the psychologist’s work, The Interpretation of Dreams, was a leading catalyst to the movement. Perhaps two of the most famous artists of the movement were Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí.
“As children, we have a hard time accessing our unconscious, but we explore that facet a lot more when we get older,” Edgar said. An example of that is stream of consciousness writing and drawing.
Edgar then gave the audience an exercise for which each person at every table got to draw a different part of a person, or a human-like figure, going from head to toe. She also gave us the option of writing Surrealist poems. After everyone finished, Edgar showed everyone the finished results.
After the creative part of the program, Edgar showed the audience slides of Surrealist paintings, along with the artists’ names, works, years of completion, and quotes. Despite the fact it was only a computer slideshow, members of the audience still found all the works as captivating as they would have had they seen them in person.
Once the main portion of the program was over, Edgar opened up the floor for questions and comments.
An interesting way to view the Surrealist movement is to pretty much see it a marriage of the conscious and the unconscious mind. Surrealism also supported the marriage between visual arts and written arts. That is just one interesting example of how our minds work on more than one level.
