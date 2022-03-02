SOUTHERN INDIANA — It was nearly 70 degrees and sunny as people walked, ran and cycled across the Big Four Bridge into downtown Jeffersonville on Wednesday.
That's just one of the signs there's support for tourism in Southern Indiana.
New results from a survey conducted by national research group Longwoods International echo the sentiment, showing that a majority of the more than 400 people surveyed support visitors and the revenue they bring.
About 200 adults in both Clark and Floyd counties took part in the research for the Tourism Resident Sentiment Survey last fall. They were asked about how tourism affects the area, what events they'd like to see more of and how more people can be attracted to visit the area.
"The big takeaway for me was that our residents feel a lot more positive about tourism and its contribution to their quality of life than I would've ever imagined," said SoIN Tourism Executive Director Jim Epperson. "It's so much of our work is marketing to people not here, to get them to come visit."
He said the hope for this survey was to see how people in Southern Indiana look at the tourism industry and if people don't support it, what SoIN can do to address any complaints.
The results show that about 75% of the people who responded think tourism is good for the area and that they'd like to see more tourists in the area.
Now SoIN has a benchmark that can be revisited in four or five years to see how communities are feeling then. Epperson said the results can be compared to other communities like Asheville, North Carolina, where there's pushback from residents about how tourists have negatively impacted the area.
"We want to mature some day and we want to get to a point where there's more tourism," he said. "And if we are going to work toward that...we have to know when things need to be managed differently so we don't negatively impact residents."
From here, SoIN plans to go around the community to present the findings and open up a conversation between residents and industry partners about how visitors to the area can add to more revenue. The group also plans to talk to elected officials, planning and zoning boards to make sure residents feel like they're being asked about features that bring other people to our area.
The return of events this summer, following either canceled or toned-down versions due to the pandemic, is welcomed too.
"I think normal is exciting, we are happy to just be back on track," Epperson said. "We had great momentum, there were some really good things happening that COVID interrupted. We are easy to please, getting back to normal is actually exciting now.
Southern Indiana also has unique aspects SoIN hopes to share.
"As a destination marketing organization we are trying to say to a person in Cincinnati, Columbus, Lexington, St. Louis, Chicago, why do you want to come here?" said Chief Marketing Officer Luanne Mattson. "What are the really unique aspects of our community you can experience?'
