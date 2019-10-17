INDIANAPOLIS — The second of three men charged with a May 1 fight in Indianapolis which led to the shooting of two judges has filed a plea agreement.
Alfredo Vazquez is charged with two level 6 felonies for battery causing bodily injury and five misdemeanors for what police say was his role in the fight and then shooting of Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs.
Online court records show he filed a motion Oct. 10 for a change of plea, and filed the agreement the same day. He has a plea hearing set for Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. in Marion Superior Court.
The News and Tribune has requested a copy of the plea agreement from Marion County Clerk's office, and left messages seeking information on the terms of the plea agreement with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office and Vazquez's attorney.
On June 28, grand jury indictments were filed against Vazquez, Kaiser and Judge Adams. The judge, who was originally facing the same charges as Vazquez, pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to 365 days, 363 suspended and credit for one day.
Kaiser faces four level 3 felonies for aggravated battery, two level 5 and two level 6 felonies for battery, and six misdemeanors. He has a jury trial scheduled for Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. in Marion Superior Court.
