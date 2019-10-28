JEFFERSONVILLE — A suspect was arrested this afternoon after police say he parked a car on 10th Street bearing a sign stating a bomb was on board.
Jeffersonville Police Detective Joshua Schiller said police received a report close to 2 p.m. of an abandoned vehicle, "suspicious in nature," he said. "When we went out to check on it, the threat was communicated basically through a note in the car."
Investigators brought a K9 trained in smelling explosives and determined quickly that there was no bomb or related materials in the car. On scene, investigators made contact quickly with the suspect.
"We did an investigation, checked everything out, we were able to determine that there was no explosive device at all," he said, adding that when bomb threats are made, they're handled like the one today was, and "if the situation calls for it we may call the Louisville Metro bomb squad, but today there was really no need to."
An employee of nearby Northaven Elementary School said the school was not on lockdown due to the threat, and Schiller said had it been credible, the area would have been evacuated.
Part of 10th Street at Woodland Drive was closed during the investigation but has since been reopened. Police have not released the identity of the suspect involved.
