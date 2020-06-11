JEFFERSONVILLE — Police have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in a string of thefts in Jeffersonville from June 6 through Thursday.
According to a news release from the Jeffersonville Police Department, there were a series of garage robberies and porch thefts within several neighborhoods during that time. Through surveillance footage and other assistance from the public, the suspect, who has not yet been named, was arrested Thursday.
Police believe that suspect is also connected to other thefts in the area. The investigation is ongoing.
