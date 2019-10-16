JEFFERSONVILLE — A man accused of robbing a Jeffersonville restaurant at gunpoint last week is in custody and is expected to appear in court Thursday.
Patrice L. Payton, 47, is charged with a level 3 felony for armed robbery, a level 4 felony for possession of a firearm by a felon and a level 6 felony for pointing a firearm, all related to an Oct. 8 robbery at Dairy Queen on 10th Street in Jeffersonville.
He's being held on a $50,000 cash only bond, with an initial hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1.
Court records show that just before 11:30 p.m. Oct. 8, police responded to the restaurant on a report of a robbery that had just occurred. Victims told officers they had just closed the store and were finishing work when a man approached an employee outside who had been taking the trash out and demanded at gunpoint he be let inside.
The man, later identified as Payton, was recognizable to employees due to a facial tattoo and Southern accent; court records show he had worked at the same restaurant for about a year. His identification shows him as having a Louisiana address.
A second employee reported that she was inside when approached by the other employee and Payton. She said the suspect pointed the gun at her and demanded money, which she retrieved from the cash drawers.
