JEFFERSONVILLE — A Sellersburg man accused of abusing a puppy in late November has been arrested after eluding police for several weeks.
Noah I. Davis, 19, is charged with a level 6 felony for torturing an animal and a class A misdemeanor for animal cruelty after a witness said he punched and kicked the dog after it bit him on the finger. The witness who called police also said Davis had taken the dog with him, saying he would shoot it. Police have not confirmed the dog's whereabouts or safety.
Davis was arrested Nov. 12 and released on his own recognizance two days later. He's subjected to pretrial monitoring. At the time of the reported abuse, Davis also had an outstanding warrant issued Oct. 27 for failure to appear in a misdemeanor theft case out of Clarksville Town Court.
