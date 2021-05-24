CLARKSVILLE — An arson suspect police say burned down a historic cabin in Clarksville last week appeared for an initial hearing Monday in Clark County.
Jason Fosse, 36, of Clarksville, was charged Friday with a level 4 felony for arson for the Thursday destruction of a 191-year-old cabin at the George Rogers Clark home site on Harrison Avenue. He was arrested Friday soon after the charge was filed.
In court via Zoom Monday, Fosse shook his head as Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael read the charge. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and bond set at $25,000 court cash, which means he will have to post 10% of that to be released. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tim Gray had requested $20,000 cash only, based on Fosse having a pending case in another county and what he said was a history of failures to appear.
A public defender will be appointed.
Emergency crews responded around 5:50 p.m. Thursday to a report of a fire at the cabin, which was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The fire was extinguished within 40 minutes. Court documents show a witness had observed and filmed a man police have identified as Fosse intentionally setting fires every 50 to 100 feet near the cabin. The witness called 911 to report.
The cabin itself was not the original Clark cabin — that was destroyed in the 1800s — but was a historically significant building. It was built in 1830 and relocated to Clarksville in 2001 from Osgood, to the site of Clark's home, where it was used to educate the public on the story of the area. A representative with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the cabin had been locked and nothing of value was inside; it was not scheduled to open for the season until Memorial Day weekend.
Court records show the damage to the cabin itself is calculated to be in excess of $100,000.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the burnt cabin was a "loss to the community," he said. "That cabin has been a popular tourist attraction in Clarksville for many, many years."
Dani Cummins, who served as executive director at the Falls of the Ohio Foundation for years until 2017, was there when when the cabin was rebuilt piece by piece in Clarksville. She said it took work from multiple organizations — the foundation, the Clarksville Historical Society, Indiana Department of Natural Resources and funding through the Paul W. Ogle Foundation — to bring the historical and educational resource to life in Southern Indiana.
"It's just devastating for the Falls of the Ohio State Park and for the whole general regional history," she said. "George Rogers Clark was such a force on both sides of the river.
"Being close to it like I was and seeing the hard work of people, to find one and make sure it was the right kind and to do all that work, it's just horrible."
But Cummins said that although nothing about the fire was positive, "there are still those organizations that take great pride in what we have here in Southern Indiana on the banks of the Ohio."
"The Falls has been very blessed with so many partners that made it happen. I think knowing the impetus and the groups of people, that they'll be working together just like we did then and I hope another cabin can be found [or] built, however it can come to be," she said.
Fosse has a pretrial conference scheduled for June 30 at 9 a.m. with a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 26.
