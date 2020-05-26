INDIANAPOLIS — A man accused of nonfatally shooting two Clark County judges last year in Indianapolis after a physical fight has contested a violation of his pretrial release filed last week.
A warrant was issued Thursday for Brandon Kaiser after a report that he had violated conditions of his pretrial release by having alcohol in his residence. He was released on bond in July.
During a hearing held via teleconference in Marion County today, Kaiser's defense contested the violation, a hearing for which is now scheduled for July 2. Online court records show the judge also denied both a request for bond and a request to return Kaiser to pretrial release conditions.
He has a pretrial conference now set for Aug. 14 and a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 24.
