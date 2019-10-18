INDIANAPOLIS — A man charged with felony battery for his role in a fight involving two Clark County judges in May plans to plead guilty to a misdemeanor in the case.
Alfredo Vazquez, 24, filed a plea agreement last week in Marion Superior Court in which he pleads guilty to one class A misdemeanor for battery resulting in bodily injury. If the plea is accepted at a hearing Oct. 23, all remaining charges — two level 6 felonies for battery and four other misdemeanors — will be dismissed.
The News and Tribune reported Thursday that the plea had been filed, but details on the agreement itself were not available until today.
Court records show that in the early morning of May 1, Vazquez and Brandon Kaiser were involved in a verbal altercation with Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs, and Crawford County Judge Sabrina Bell. The argument turned physical and involved Adams and Jacobs fighting with Vazquez and Kaiser before police say Kaiser pulled a gun and shot both judges.
Indictments were filed June 28 on Adams, Kaiser and Vazquez. Adams, who originally faced the same charges as Vazquez, pleaded guilty in September to a battery misdemeanor.
Kaiser, facing 14 total charges, including eight felonies for battery, has a jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 18 in Marion Superior Court.
While the state does not make a recommendation on sentencing for Vazquez, the plea stipulates that his probation will be revoked in a separate case, with a sentence of 180 days on home incarceration. This would be served concurrently with any sentence imposed in the battery case.
