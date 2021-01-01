LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — Three people, including a 2-year-old child, were held hostage inside of a Jeffersontown, Ky., home by a man wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in Jeffersonville, according to Jeffersontown police.
Jeffersontown Police Department Chief Rick Sanders said his department received information that a homicide suspect, identified as Christian White, was in Jeffersontown around noon Thursday.
Officers located a 2012 Red Mercedes SUV in question in the 2902 block of Tree Lane, at the Chestnut Lane apartments, and set up surveillance, WAVE 3 News reports.
That afternoon, Sanders said officers saw White and a woman come out of the apartment toward the vehicle. A uniformed officer approached them and said they both turned to go back into the apartment and White had a gun drawn.
White then called the police department and said he had hostages, had just been released from prison and that he was not going back alive. Sanders said his hostages included two women and a 2-year-old child, who was the son of one of the women.
Around midnight, officers were able to get White to release the child from the apartment.
Around 2 a.m., one of the women was released. Police said White’s family and pastor were involved in the negations which continued until 5:50 a.m. when police released gas into the apartment.
Once the gas was released, White and the woman ran out and were apprehended by officers without incident, Sanders said, according to WAVE 3 News.
White was taken to Jeffersonville where murder charges are expected to be filed against him.
Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said White was being sought related to the Wednesday night shooting death of a man at a residence on French Street.
Police said when they entered the residence, a woman was hiding inside yelling for help and a man was found shot in the kitchen. The man was taken to Clark Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.
Police said the shooting was the result of an “altercation between family members,” and that White left the apartment before officers arrived.
Investigators started White had previously spent more than 15 years in prison but did not say why.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.