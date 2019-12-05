JEFFERSONVILLE — A lead suspect in a conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the Clark County jail has been arrested after evading police for nearly a month.
Matthew Bays, 41, of Memphis, was arrested Tuesday at a hotel in Clarksville after an investigation led police to his whereabouts, according to a news release. He faces 26 felony charges related to drug dealing or trafficking with an inmate and has an initial hearing Friday at 9 a.m. in Clark County Circuit Court No. 2.
Also arrested at the hotel was Valerie Deckard, who had a warrant out of Clark County for failure to appear in an auto theft case initiated in October 2018.
On Nov. 14, the Clark County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 10 people police say were involved in an elaborate plan to smuggle drugs into the jail. At that time, Bays was at large and believed to be the ringleader of the operation.
Police began investigating the plans in August, when they first intercepted messages between inmates and Bays, who was not in custody. Clark County Sheriff's Col. Scottie Maples said at a news conference in November that the suspects had used a code to signify types of drugs. The plan was detected before any drugs were able to be smuggled in, he said.
Bays faces seven level 5 felonies for dealing methamphetamine; 10 level 5 felonies for trafficking with an inmate, a level 5 felony for dealing in a narcotic drug and eight level 6 felonies for dealing a Schedule III controlled substance. He also had a warrant out of Floyd County for violation of probation.
