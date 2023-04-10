The person suspected of killing four people and injuring others Monday in a mass shooting in Louisville was a Floyd Central High School graduate and standout athlete.
Police said Connor Sturgeon shot and killed four people at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday morning. Sturgeon also died Monday in an exchange of gunfire with police.
Sturgeon was an employee at the bank, according to police.
Sturgeon was a 2016 graduate of Floyd Central. He was a top athlete and was the 2016 NTSPY winner for Boys Track Athlete of the Year.
During the 2015-16 season, Sturgeon won the Evansville Regional crown in the 400-meter, going on to finish 20th in the state meet.
Sturgeon was also a member of the Floyd Central basketball team, which was coached by his father, Todd Sturgeon. Todd Sturgeon resigned from the position before the 2022-23 season.
In 2021, Connor Sturgeon graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor of science in Commerce and Business Administration and a master of science.
The New Albany-Floyd County School Corp. declined to comment for the story earlier Monday.
