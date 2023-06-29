NEW ALBANY — Stephanie Breger said she and her husband, Doug Breger, wanted to offer something "wonderful, fun and affordable" in downtown New Albany with the opening of their new ice cream shop.
Sweet B's opened June 5 at 137 E. Market St. The small shop offers soft-serve ice cream and lunches in an alleyway space, which was previously home to shops such as Quills Coffee, True North Coffee House and Oak + Moss.
The Bregers also own Salon B, just across the alley from the storefront.
"We just came out one day, and there was a going-out-of-business sign on the door, so we thought that downtown New Albany had an affordable option for sweets, and we just brought the concept to life," Stephanie said.
Doug said the response from the community has been positive, and people appreciate the low prices. Everything on the menu is $5 or below.
"The affordability is a key thing for people, especially families that want to bring all the kids who can all get their own treats," he said.
Dole Whip is Sweet B's signature item. The shop offers pineapple and three rotating flavors.
Dole Whip is a famous treat served at Disney World and Disneyland, and it is lighter than traditional ice cream, Doug said. The strawberry and pineapple Dole Whip twist has been one of the most popular treats at Sweet B's.
People can also add toppings such as gummy candy, sprinkles and cereal to their ice cream.
"We have cereals, Lucky Charms marshmallows, cookies — we try to give them an option," Doug said. "That seems to be a hit with the kids. They get to customize their own sundae."
Customers can enjoy their ice cream and lunch outside at Sweet B's patio area, and they can buy "pup cups" for their dogs.
"That's been a popular hit," Doug said. "We've had quite a few people walk their dogs by, and they stop and get a little pup cup for a dollar with some ice cream."
The lunch items' options include pulled pork, hot dogs, chili dogs and nachos, and Sweet B's features weekly specials. This week, the shop offered "walking tacos."
"Since we have a business down here, we're trying to help continue to build this community up and give people an option to stay downtown for lunch," Doug said.
The hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The shop is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and it is closed Sunday.
