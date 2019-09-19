NEW ALBANY – When Aleshia Shouse accepted her job offer as a part-time band director at Christian Academy of Indiana, she checked and double checked her class roster.
Her entire band program was made up of seven students. She thought it was a typo.
"It definitely wasn't what I dreamed about," Shouse said, laughing about her start just nine years ago. "But this job fell in my lap. I was told if I wanted to be full-time, the program needed to grow."
In less than a decade, the program has grown to 270 students in six ensembles, spanning 5th to 12th grades. The school also brought on an additional band director, covering the middle school grades, just last year.
To build the program, Shouse said she had to build trust.
"The job was a revolving door before I was here, so I knew the kids had to believe I saw value in them and that I wanted to invest in them," she said. "Do I care that they are good [at their instruments]? Sure. But I care more about them as a person and I think that's why people stick around."
Students talked about not only making music in class, but having times when they just talked about things going on over fireside chats illuminated with cell phone flashlights versus a real fire.
"It doesn't feel like band class. It feels like a family coming together to play music," 15-year-old Sabrina Britton, of Charlestown, said. "She always continues to teach me even outside of music. She teaches me about life."
Shouse said she hopes she is also instilling in her students the love of music.
"I think band is important, because music is important. We have the gift to express our emotions, even without words, with music," she said.
Many of her students said she has done just that.
"The best part is playing, 100 percent. I love playing my tuba," 17-year-old Caleb Schultz, of Jeffersonville, said.
For others, this experience may be paving a way to a future career.
"I want to be a music teacher," 16-year-old Ashley Townsend, of New Albany, said. "Just watching what Mrs. Shouse has done for the band program. I want to go into the music world and give that same experience to other people."
Shouse said she hopes to fine tune the student musicians' skills and eventually perform with the top bands in the state, at the Indiana State School Music Organization: State Concert Organization Finals.
"It's a fun job," Shouse said with a smile, just before taking the podium to direct the students in rehearsal. "It doesn't even feel like a job."
Five of six band ensembles will perform at the New Albany Amphitheater tomorrow night, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and it is open to the public.
