Mark your calendar for this Saturday, Oct. 23 to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. For more than a decade, Take Back Day has helped Americans safely dispose of unneeded medications that can often become a gateway to addiction.
Drug overdoses are up 30% over the last year alone and taking more than 250 lives every day, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75% of all overdose deaths in 2020. The majority of opioid addictions in America start with prescription pills found in medicine cabinets at home.
Take Back Day is a chance to clean out medicine cabinets and get rid of unneeded medication to help prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting. Collection sites will be located around the country and will be collecting tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs safely and anonymously. Drop off your unneeded medication between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in your time zone.
