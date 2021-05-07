Two Clark County facilities start 2020 with one star, rise to two

As of Wednesday, Wedgewood was listed on the Indiana Department of Health website as having had 72 positive cases among residents since last March, the highest number out of longterm care facilities in Clark County. The facility has also had 28 staff members test positive, and 20 resident deaths. It's among the nursing homes that did and do accept new COVID-19-positive patients and residents.

It was also one of 85 facilities in the state with a one-star rating as of Jan 1, according to data compiled by ProPublica. A more recent report that includes data through the end of March shows the rating has been upped to a two-star overall — one star for health inspections, one star for staffing and five stars for quality of resident care.

According to the report, the most recent health inspection was Dec. 9, 2019, and found 35 heath citations — the U.S. average is 8.2 and Indiana, 9.8. There were five complaint inspections conducted between April 1, 2020 and March 31. In the past three years, 76 citations have been logged from complaints.

The number of nurse hours per resident per day were lower than both state and national averages. In this report, one hour and eight minutes were spent per resident per day by all licensed nurse staff, compared with an hour and 43 minutes nationally and and hour and 40 minutes statewide. Registered nurses spent an average of 24 minutes per resident per day, compared with 46 minutes nationally and 44 minutes statewide.

Nurse aides spent an hour and eight minutes, roughly half the two hours and 22 minutes spent nationally and two hours and 14 minutes across Indiana.

Wedgewood has an overall five stars for resident quality of care — four stars for short-term care and five stars for long-term care.

According to reports filed through the Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid aggregated in the ProPublica project, Wedgewood had a total of 84 deficiencies documented between Nov. 2, 2017 and Oct. 28, 2020, three deemed "serious." Two of the four "infection deficiencies" were in 2020.

The six 2020 reports include several related directly to COVID-19. One completed May 12 includes allegations of a nurse who, without doctor's orders, administered and then removed oxygen from a COVID-19 positive resident. The resident died the following day. The nurse is facing a felony charge for practicing medicine without a license, the News and Tribune previously reported.

A facility representative told the News and Tribune in March that the company immediately notified the health department and law enforcement on learning of the allegations, and is cooperating in the investigation.

McCoskey-Reisert said a complaint she filed regarding her brother's death after not being taken to the hospital is included in the same report. Under the case number she provided, it states that the complaint was "Substantiated. No deficiencies related to the allegations are cited."

An Aug. 5 complaint states that the facility failed to isolate a patient who was experiencing "major signs and symptoms of COVID-19" for two days before she was sent to the hospital. A plan for remedy by the facility included that all residents in that resident's area were tested, with contact tracing to follow. A full audit of nurse's notes including oxygen levels and temperature was to be conducted daily.

An Oct. 28 complaint states that a staff member was found to have delivered food to five rooms with the only personal protective equipment being a mask and goggles, with no gloves or sanitizer used between rooms. A follow-up the following month found the facility to be in compliance with infection control.

Riverview Village in Clarksville is shown as the second-highest Clark County facility in terms of number of cases, with 59 as of Wednesday. The facility has had 23 staff cases, and with seven resident deaths, is the fourth-highest of Clark County's seven nursing facilities.

This facility was also listed as having one star as of Jan. 1, but has also improved to two stars, according to the most recent data on medicare.gov.

Riverview Village's most recent health inspection report was Oct. 11, 2019, and turned up nine citations. There were no complaint inspections listed between April 1, 2020 and March 31, and nine infection control reports during that time period.

The report shows that there were seven complaints in the past three years that resulted in citations, and 13 times in the past three years that a facility-reported issue led to a citation.

On average, licensed nurse staff at the facility spent an hour and 39 minutes per resident per day, within four minutes of the state and national averages.

Registered nurses spent an average of 25 minutes per resident per day, roughly 20 minutes less per day than state and national averages. Nurse aides spent an hour and 30 minutes per resident per day, compared with the two hours and 22 minutes spent nationally and two hours and 14 minutes statewide.

A November complaint related to Riverview states that a resident reported that there were "a few nurses and aides who did not wear masks or face shields" and that a staff member had been observed going from room to room with her mask below her nose, adjusting it often with her hand touching her mouth area outside the mask.

Corrective action with this included educating the staff on proper personal protective equipment and doing mask audits daily to ensure compliance.