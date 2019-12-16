CHARLESTOWN – At the sound of the whistle, a group of young students at Jonathan Jennings Elementary stepped up to the line, eyeing the target ahead.
With a bow nearly as big as themselves, the students pulled back, releasing the once taunt arrow.
"I got all three in the first try!" 9-year-old Carter Coleman excitedly announced to the group. "I couldn't pull it back last time. I'm surprised I hit it, but I did it!"
The JJ archery club just started this year. Coach Debra Wass, a fifth-grade teacher at the school, decided to bring the club to her school after seeing it be successful in other schools, including the newly formed club at Charlestown Middle School.
But when Wass showed up for the first practice, she was in for a shock.
"I have almost 100 kids, with just the 4th and 5th grade. I had no idea the response would be that much. I knew we would have interest but not to that degree," she said. "I was quite overwhelmed."
Now broken into two separate groups meeting on different days, the club is more manageable, especially with the help of a parent volunteer, who helps supervise.
With a big group of young kids and sharp objects, Wass said safety is key.
"It’s been set up for safety. That was one of my big concerns with kids," she said.
Wass, who grew up hunting, said this was an opportunity she wanted to bring to local kids, especially those who live in the city and don't get exposed to shooting a bow and arrow. She said she went to training to be an instructor, paid for by a grant which also supplied a set of bows and arrows. Wass said the training focused on safety and how to use a whistle to communicate where to be during practice and when students could and couldn't shoot the arrows.
With just one set of equipment, that leaves a lot of kids waiting for their turn, which is where the parent volunteer comes in, Wass said.
At CMS, the club started last year, under coach Jennifer Morris, para-educator for the school. That program was also funded with a grant.
"It’s grown a lot. It’s like it almost grows daily," Morris said. "I have more kids coming up to me saying I want to join the archery team!"
Though not as large as the elementary group, Morris has about 64 kids, which includes the middle-school students as well as some high-schoolers who come over to participate.
She said the reason the sport is growing in popularity is simple.
"Any kid can do it. It doesn't have to be the most athletic kid," Morris said. "I work in the special education room and I've done it with the special education kids. They understand it and they enjoy it. Any child can participate in archery. You don’t have to be the most athletic. You don’t have to jump high or throw a ball. Any kid can stand up there and shoot archery."
A curtain catches rogue arrows, keeping them from damaging the gym walls, where practices are held. Though Morris said the students' aim keeps improving. As a novice, too, she's also getting into it.
"It’s a little hectic sometimes at practice with all the kids, but once I get all the kids on the line to shoot, we all have fun. It’s gotten me into shooting, too," Morris said. "It's just a fun sport. Parents can do it with their kids. This is something that they can take on into adulthood and when they get older. They can do archery no matter the age."
Both coaches said there are many competitions for the students, including the world championships, which takes place in Louisville. The middle school competes every Saturday. Wass said she is working on teaching fundamentals before taking her students to compete.
Though the competitions are fun, Morris said she is more interested in improving the students' skills.
"It's new to everybody," Morris said of archery. "Some of these students, the boys are hunters, but a lot of times, this is the first time a child has ever gotten on the line or even held a bow."
But the archery fever is catching on, with students excited to show up every week for practice, Morris said.
"It's fun," she said. "The kids enjoy it and we just have a good time."
