SOUTHERN INDIANA — Although there’s a chance bus service could be altered or delayed in Southern Indiana if transit employees strike, everything’s running on time right now.
Transit Authority of River City, or TARC, will meet Wednesday, Nov. 2 for another round of contract negotiations with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1447, the labor union for TARC workers.
Union President Lillian Brents told the News and Tribune that workers are looking for two things in a new contract, higher wages and a safer working environment.
All four of TARC’s Southern Indiana routes are part of a contingency plan if there’s a work stoppage or sickout among union TARC employees.
“TARC is prepared to operate on a weekend schedule, deploy trained supervisors with a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL) to operate fixed route buses, and deploy administrative staff without a CDL to drive 12-passenger vans to provide as much service as possible,” said TARC Marketing and Communications Director Jenny Recktenwald.
Running on a weekend schedule means there will be a longer time between stops, and fewer stops, on routes.
Route 71 runs between Jeffersonville, New Albany and Louisville. Route 72 runs between Clarksville, Jeffersonville and Louisville. Routes 73 and 74 run from Louisville to the River Ridge area of Clark County.
The routes to River Ridge are new and launched in August. TARC worked with employers within River Ridge to get the routes going and figure out traffic patterns, employee needs and shift times.
At this point the union and TARC haven’t been able to agree on the terms for a new contract after the old one expired in August. The two groups have been in talks since May, but nearly half a year later they haven’t come to an agreement.
“The strike vote took place last Thursday, Oct. 20,” said Recktenwald. “While it passed, we have not experienced anything to indicate a work stoppage or sickout among our union workforce. At this time, TARC is operating on its regular schedule.”
The union is asking for a a 21.5% raise over the life of a three-year contract.
“Wages are so low that employees are working 60-70 hours a week to pay their bills, and TARC cannot retain or recruit qualified workers,” Brents told News and Tribune news partner WAVE-3.
“TARC leadership’s entire approach to public transit creates poor service for riders and poor conditions for workers. All we are asking of TARC is to show us the respect we’ve earned. That means sit down with us and negotiate a fair contract, create a safe workplace, and improve service. Instead, they have wasted time dragging out talks, making easy-to-disprove claims, and throwing down ultimatums.”
TARC’s budget is set by Louisville Metro Council and the raise the union is asking for exceeds budget constraints set by Mayor Greg Fischer.
TARC said its more recent offer to the union contained the largest percentage increase and the largest total financial package offered in TARC’s history.
The offer was rejected in September and included a base wage increase of $5,100 for mechanics and $4,200 for drivers. It also included a $1,000 annual attendance bonus.
In September, 97% of TARC’s union employees voted that proposal down. Last month, 95% of union employees voted in favor of the strike.
TARC’s situation with employees is one that’s playing out in other industries, too.
Indiana University Southeast Interim Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Sanders Chair in Business Uric Dufrene said several economic conditions are driving employees to ask for more compensation and upgraded working conditions.
“I think that the trend that we’re seeing right now, probably we can say it originated out of COVID and several things are happening,” Dufrene said. “One, I think, is employees who saw themselves as first responders continued to work and show up, and so forth. I think after COVID, I think the role that they provided during COVID, that’s also changed their perspective post-COVID.”
He said things like inflation, a large number of job openings and a tight labor market give employees more power in job negotiations.
“I think employees are also feeling more empowered, and leveraging and negotiating,” Dufrene said. “The leverage is the very tight labor market with low unemployment rates.”
He said what is happening at TARC isn’t unique to that business. “If you think about what’s happening with Starbucks and some of those establishments, yes, you are seeing this play out in other industries as well,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.