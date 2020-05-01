SOUTHERN INDIANA — TARC is seeking input on potentially closing nine regular bus routes and most express routes as early as August. Two of the affected routes are in Southern Indiana.
A news release issued Wednesday outlined TARC’s proposed plans, which representatives say are needed to manage low ridership on some routes with overall budget concerns.
“A huge majority of TARC riders (97 percent) use barely half of its current routes — a fact that existed prior to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” TARC Co-Executive Director Margaret Handmaker said, according to the release. “With almost half of our routes being little used by the community, these proposed changes reflect TARC’s strategy to invest where our passengers are.”
Proposed changes could come in three phases, the first of which would start Aug 9. The others could be phased in as needed.
Phase A could include discontinuing the two LouLift circulators, local route 62, circulator 96 and all but three express routes — among those discontinued in this phase could be 65X, the Sellersburg Express which provides transit to Ivy Tech Community College.
Phase B could include discontinuing local route 82 — which travels between Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville to State Street in New Albany — circulators 52 and 75 and local route 22.
Phase C could include frequency adjustments to the Dixie Rapid BRT (route 10.)
“In some parts of our community, TARC’s cost per rider is approximately $2.50; on other, less frequently used routes, it nears $60 per rider,” Laura Douglas, TARC’s co-executive director, said in the release. “When TARC charges just $1.75 per trip, this is unsustainable and drains resources from where they are needed most.
“TARC does not want to merely move people around; we want a high level of service.”
But local advocates of lower-income residents and those experiencing homelessness say cutting routes could put some at a serious disadvantage. Southern Indiana routes 71 and 72, which also travel to Louisville, are not part of the proposed changes. But not having access to local route 82 between Clarksville and New Albany could have an impact on those who depend on public transportation to get to work, stores and appointments within Southern Indiana.
“I think it’s really bad for people who have limited transportation like low wage workers that work in Clarksville or New Albany,” Barb Anderson, executive director with Haven House Services, Inc., said. “The transfers would be horrible.”
She added that she was on the route 82 bus about five or six months ago to help locate a purse someone had left behind, and it was full.
“That day [ridership] wasn’t low,” she said. A message to TARC Friday seeking ridership numbers on local route 82 and the Sellersburg Express was not returned by press time.
Anderson said she wants to make sure that funding paid to TARC through the Kentucky Regional Planning & Development Agency reflects what Southern Indiana has access to as far as transportation; if not, it should be reallocated to make sure Southern Indiana has enough routes.
“If they need to up the fairs by a quarter, up the fairs by a quarter,” she said. “But don’t cut out the ridership; it’s a lifeline for some people.”
Paul Stensrud, manager at Jeffersonville homeless shelter Catalyst Rescue Mission, said while the people he works with will still have the 71 and 72 routes, cutting 82 could mean a much longer travel time for people trying to get to work or other commitments.
Meanwhile, TARC staff are “reviewing the proposals to avoid creating a disproportionate burden on specific passenger groups and is developing a federally required Title VI evaluation to address any potential impacts on low-income and minority populations,” according to the release. This review will be available to the public once approved by the TARC board.
