SOUTHERN INDIANA — TARC has announced a series of changes to routes in the coming weeks, including the closure of two of the handful that service Southern Indiana.
Starting Aug. 9, two routes — 82, which travels from the top of State Street in New Albany through Lewis and Clark Parkway and Veterans parkways in Clarksville, and the 65X Sellersburg Express, which stops at Ivy Tech Community College, will be discontinued.
Route 71, which travels between the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville to the IUS area in New Albany via Middle Road and 10th Street, and Route 72, which connects downtown Louisville to Jeffersonville, will remain in service.
There also will be full cuts or adjustments to 22 other Louisville routes.
The move comes months after TARC first announced in April the potential for adjustments based on lower ridership in certain areas and to "create efficiencies amid a challenging budget climate," according to a news release. A public comment period was opened in the spring and TARC leaders took those comments into consideration before approving the changes.
“Half of TARC’s current routes are used by only 3% of its riders— a fact that existed prior to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” TARC Co-Executive Director Margaret Handmaker said in the news release. “With almost half of our routes being little used by the community, these changes will help TARC invest where its passengers are.”
Co-Executive Director Laura Douglas added that in some areas, it costs the company $2.50 per rider while on lesser-used routes, it can be up to $60.
"...This is unsustainable and drains resources from where they are needed most,” Douglas said, according to the release. “TARC does not want to merely move people around; we want a high level of service.”
But for some in Southern Indiana, the route cuts could mean a big change in how they travel to work and other places.
"So many underserved people, people who can't afford a car, rely on the bus," Indiana District-71 Rep. Rita Fleming said. "I hate to see any Southern Indiana routes cut because they're important to a lot of people. If you want to go to Meijer's or Green Tree Mall or something like that, the bus is a good way to get there.
"It's a little bit iffy now with the coronavirus and people have to wear masks and we have to protect the drivers, but it's really a shame for those people who for having a car is an unaffordable luxury."
One driver said that while ridership was lower in spring, it has picked up over the past four weeks.
"When everybody's starting to go back to work, now they won't have a bus over here," the driver said.
