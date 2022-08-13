The full committee for the 21st Annual Taste of Jeffersonville met to finalize plans for the event which will be Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 until 8:30 at the Carriage House on the grounds of The Howard Steamboat Museum, 1101 E Market St., Jeffersonville.
The Taste of Jeffersonville showcases restaurants and caterers from the community and allows attendees to sample “the best tastes in town.” Several restaurants will be in attendance this year. To highlight the evening a silent auction will be held with many special and unique items.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person at the door or may be purchased in advance online at www.tasteofjeffersonville.com.
The committee would like to thank the many sponsors who have contributed to make this event a success both through monetary gifts and donation of items for the silent auction.
If your restaurant would like to participate, please call Phil Lauder at 812-946-5300.
