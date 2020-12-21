NEW ALBANY — Alan Taylor has worked to significantly expand programming and opportunities at Prosser Career Education Center during his leadership at the New Albany school, and as he moves on to a new chapter, he is leaving behind a large legacy.
Taylor is departing as Prosser’s director of career and technical education after 13 years to begin a position at Ivy Tech Sellersburg, where he will serve as dean of advanced manufacturing, engineering and applied science starting Jan. 4.
He feels grateful to have spent so many years at Prosser and New Albany-Floyd County Schools, he said.
Taylor has worked in NAFC since 1987, and he came to Prosser as assistant principal in 1998. He eventually became principal of the school before starting as director in 2007.
“I’m very proud of the quality of education we deliver to students,” he said. “We have a culture of excellence within everything we do, and we have a great teaching staff that have helped us elevate the game each and every day.”
He looks forward to his new role at Ivy Tech, where he will continue to work with Prosser through partnerships.
“We currently work very closely with Ivy Tech and the current dean in connecting students with programs,” Taylor said. “I’ll be on the other side with Prosser to provide great pathways and opportunities to students.”
Prosser Principal Nancy Campbell said Taylor has been a mentor to her during her four years at the school.
“It’s just been amazing working with Alan, and I’ve learned so much about career and technical education and what’s best for kids,” she said. “I think his legacy is just that — it’s Prosser. What better way to end your career than to have something that concrete right in front of you? It’s a testament to his hard work.
Louis Jensen, NAFC associate superintendent, said Taylor’s legacy will be the career paths he has offered students through programming at the school. As a Prosser administrator, he has been a “visionary,” he said.
“He brings that vision of what a good CTE program should be,” he said. “Some look at vocational education experience only, but he sees beyond that. He sees the opportunity to expand that into higher education, or you could go into the workforce, or you could actually stay in the workforce and end up owning your own business.”
NAFC has not yet hired a replacement for Taylor, but the position is posted, and the district will take the time needed to find the right person for the job, Campbell said.
During his tenure as director, Prosser has launched about 10 new programs to meet industry needs, including dental careers, electrical apprenticeships, surgical technology, fire/rescue and criminal justice programming. The school is also preparing to introduce a new automation and robotics program, Taylor said.
“That’s a challenge for any career center at the high school level — to make sure we have the right programs and curriculum and ensure that we have the facility and equipment to train students appropriately,” Taylor said. “Now, students are graduating in those career fields and able to be very successful in those careers.”
Taylor said Prosser has also elevated its curriculum and technical skills programs to include college credit opportunities for students, and it has increased certification opportunities.
Last year, Prosser students earned more than 10,000 dual credits. The school recently announced that five of its trade programs had received prestigious "State Earn and Learn” program certifications.
Taylor said he has worked to ensure that work-based learning is embedded within curriculum and to integrate academic standards in CTE programs to help students on the pathway to graduation.
Taylor has also served on state boards and panels to help shape CTE programs in the state, including the governor’s workforce cabinet to redesign high school CTE workforce training.
“People call upon him to see how things should go and to verify plans,” Campbell said. “He has such a clear vision for what’s best for our kids and our communities, not just in Southern Indiana but the state as a whole.”
In recent years, Prosser has gone through major renovations and expansions at the facility. The project was a long process in planning and completion, and it was meaningful to be involved the project, Taylor said
“I do think our community should be very proud of what we offer our schools today,” Taylor said. “It is the finest career center i know in Indiana and most likely in the Midwest.”
He has been leading during a challenging time for Prosser as the school navigates the pandemic.
“The staff took the bull by the horns to rearrange curriculum,” he said. “They knocked out a lot of labs [early in the year] that they typically would not have taught until later in the school year, anticipating that teaching other units would be easier to teach as virtual programs later in the year,” he said.
Campbell praised Taylor’s diligence and “attention to detail” in his leadership of Prosser.
“Not only were we checking boxes, but we were going above and beyond in not only meeting industry standards but being the standard for career and technical education,” she said.
