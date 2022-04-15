JEFFERSONVILLE — It's important for the owners of Taylor's Cereal Bowl Kitchen to create community in downtown Jeffersonville.
The shop is on the main stretch of Spring Street and it's special, because it caters to neurodivergent children and their families.
Co-owner Marshall Pence said he has autistic people in his family and the idea was to create a space where everyone feels engaged and welcome.
"The underlying thing is we've really dedicated this to neurodivergent children," he said.
As soon as a customer walks inside they're greeted with the wide variety of cereals and toppings people can put into the made-to-order milkshakes the shop specializes in serving.
There are a variety of flavors to choose from and a vegan option.
"So out of respect for the other places that sell ice cream downtown we just want to do our specialty shakes," Pence said. "We want everybody to co-exist because it's not about the ice cream, it's about the kids."
The business doesn't only offer shakes though, it's also got a number of things for kids to do. Pence said there's different games, a 3-D printer and even a projector screen where artwork can come to life.
That happened for six-year-old Genasis Taylor this week. She and her mother Amanda Wright stopped by Taylor's Ice Cream Bowl.
Genasis colored in a unicorn and then Pence put it in a machine that projected her artwork galloping across the screen.
There are also lights that create designs on the floor for kids to enjoy.
"She wanted ice cream cream and we just got out (of an appointment) and figured it'd be a little treat to find ice cream," Wright said.
After completing her artwork Genasis chose a treat, complete with both chocolate and vanilla ice cream, along with gummy worms, gummy bears and rainbow sprinkles.
"To me, I think it was really needed, a children-friendly space (in Jeffersonville,)" Pence said. "Because everything else was restaurants and bars. And we really have this beautiful walking bridge and park. When days are cloudy and rainy sometimes you have to walk inside. "
Taylor's Cereal Bowl Kitchen will be open Thursday through Sunday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Those hours start after Thunder Over Louisville weekend.
