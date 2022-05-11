SCOTTSBURG — TCC Verizon delivered lunch to nurses at Foundations Family Medicine in Scottsburg on National Nurses Day on Friday to honor and thank these everyday heroes.
The last two years have been turbulent for medical staff nationwide, and TCC wanted to show their appreciation for nurses in their store communities. The TCC store in Scottsburg was one of the locations that received allocated funds to purchase lunch for a local nursing unit, in which they chose the nurses at Foundations Family Medicine to be their recipients.
This act of kindness by TCC comes from the company’s 10 Days of Giving program, a 10-part giving initiative that leads up to TCC’s 10th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway later this summer.
