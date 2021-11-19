SOUTHERN INDIANA — Each public school system in Clark and Floyd counties is offering pay raises to teachers this school year.
In recent weeks, school boards for Clarksville Community Schools, Borden-Henryville School Corp., Greater Clark County Schools, New-Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. and Silver Creek School Corp. have all approved raises for teachers and other staff.
CLARKSVILLE
As of now, Clarksville Community Schools has the the highest starting pay of the local districts, according to Superintendent Tina Bennett. The school board approved the contract and the raise on Nov. 9.
The raise is $5,000 for all teachers for the one-year contract, bringing the starting salary from $38,220 to $43,220 and the top end salary from $72,500 to $77,400.
Classified staff also received raises, which average about 2% across the board, according to Bennett.
The district is also putting $500 into health savings accounts for employees on high-deductible insurance plans and $1,000 for employees on family plans, she said.
“I feel like we’re moving in the right direction,” Bennett said. “We will continue to focus on ways to support teachers and our classified staff so they can earn what they’re worth.”
BORDEN-HENRYVILLE
The Borden-Henryville School Corp. board voted Nov. 1 to approve the one-year teachers contract, which includes raises for teachers ranging from $2,655 to $4,655, depending on experience.
This brings starting pay to $38,500 and the top level to $76,100. The board also voted Thursday to approve a 5% pay increase for classified staff. Classified employees also received a small bump in pay in July, according to Borden-Henryville Superintendent Johnny Budd.
He said he is happy to reward teachers with the increases, noting that the number of applicants per position was “greatly reduced” this summer as Borden-Henryville competed with other school districts.
“Obviously we would like be able to provide even more for our employees, but at this point, it’s nice that we can get something just to keep up with cost of living,” Budd said. “Hopefully we can be more aggressive moving forward and provide not only more competitive wages but at a similar rate to neighboring districts.”
GREATER CLARK
Greater Clark County Schools approved pay raises for teachers, bus drivers and para-educators at a Nov. 12 meeting. The contracts apply to the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
Teachers will receive a $1,500 increase in the first year of the contract, bringing starting pay from $40,000 to $41,500 and the top level from $75,800 to $77,300.
In the second year of the contract, teachers will receive another $1,500 increase, bringing the starting salary up to $43,000 and the top level to $78,800.
If district enrollment increases by 150 students in the second year of the contract, teachers will move to a higher salary level, which would be an extra $1,000.
Greater Clark increased the starting pay for para-educators from $10 an hour to $12 an hour in the first year of the contract. In the second year, they will move another level, which amounts to a 50-cent increase.
Transportation staff will increase hourly pay about $1.25 per level over the course of the two-year contract. Almost every level will move up 75 cents in the first year and 50 cents in the second year.
NEW ALBANY-FLOYD COUNTY
The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools board approved the 2021-23 teachers contract at its Nov. 8 meeting. The contract involves 1% step increases for teachers and a 3% rise in salary range this school year, the News and Tribune previously reported.
In addition to 1% step increases, the salary range for teachers will rise by 3% this school year. Beginning teachers will earn $42,710 for 2021-22, with the top level of pay increasing to $77,814.
Teachers will receive an additional 2% raise for the 2022-23 school year, bringing the starting pay to about $46,000 and the top level pay to $79,370.
NAFCS has also removed a level of the step process, allowing teachers to the top salary tier faster. The contract also includes one-time 1% bonuses for new hires and teachers who remain in the district for two years after beginning.
At the Nov. 9 meeting, the board also approved raises for classified staff in the district and a $450 sign-on bonus for bus drivers.
SILVER CREEK
Silver Creek School Corp. has approved pay raises for teachers and classified staff. On Nov. 4, the board approved a teacher contract involving increases of $5,000 this year and another $2,000 in the 2022-23 school year.
A starting salary of $35,000 is moving to $40,000 this year, and next summer, the pay will increase to $42,400. Qualified teachers will receive an extra $1,200 increase if they were already working the district in the past school year and have been evaluated as effective or highly effective.
The Silver Creek board approved pay raises Monday evening for classified employees, which raises starting pay by about 12%. The board also approved a $1,000 stipend for employees — this does not apply to teachers, since they received stipends through their collective bargaining agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.