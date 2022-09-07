JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville High School science teacher Natalie Woods typically spends about $500 a year to buy supplies for her classroom.
On Tuesday, she was able to save some money as a local nonprofit offered free supplies to teachers in Greater Clark County Schools.
The Greater Clark County Schools Educational Foundation is taking the Teacher Supply Bus to schools throughout the district, allowing educators to stock up on items they need for their classrooms.
“We’re trying to find ways around it, but there’s still a substantial need to pay out-of-pocket, and I don’t even know if it matters what content area you teach,” Woods said. “It’s like the epitome of teachers — we’ll do anything we can to help students succeed, so any little bit that we get really goes a long way for us. We appreciate (the Teacher Supply Bus) for sure.”
Teachers at each school can fill bags with up to 25 free items. The bus began its 2022-23 season Tuesday at Jeffersonville High School, and it will visit each school in Greater Clark in the fall or spring. This is the second year for the program.
Emily Oliver-Jones, executive director of the Greater Clark Education Foundation, said the organization’s goal is to minimize how much teachers spend out-of-pocket for their classrooms. The Teacher Supply Bus will support about 650 educators this school year.
“So if we can save a teacher $50 or $100 a year, that is extremely valuable to us,” Oliver-Jones said.
Dry erase markers, pencils, disinfecting wipes, tissues and hand sanitizer are some of the biggest needs for classrooms, she said. Teachers can find all of these items on the Teacher Supply Bus, along with supplies such as crayons, markers, folders and binders.
Woods said classroom supplies are “always 100% put to use” by her students. Paper, pencils, scissors and glue sticks are among the items she seeks for her students.
“The more we get, the more different type of activities we can use them for, and it enhances the engagement of the classroom, so that’s always good,” she said.
Chloe Merkle, a special education teacher at Jeffersonville High School, also pays about $500 annually out-of-pocket for school supplies. Tissues and hand sanitizer are among her biggest needs for her classroom.
She describes the Teacher Supply Bus as an “awesome” opportunity for teachers.
“It’s nice that they give back…it’s like the stuff we do for the district kind of comes back to us as well,” Merkle said.
Amazon is the biggest sponsor of the Teacher Supply Bus, and local organizations, churches, businesses are supporting the program through both sponsorships and supply donations. More than 20,000 items were collected for the bus, according to Oliver-Jones.
A group of Charlestown High School students are also helping out as they store, sort and load items for the School Supply Bus.
“It takes a lot of people collecting supplies, it takes a lot of community support with monetary donations, so to see it come to life and to see the teachers actually get on the bus and to be able to get their supplies for free — that is the joy of it,” Oliver-Jones said. “So seeing the excitement about pencils and dry erase markers truly fuels me and makes me want to continue to support them.”
