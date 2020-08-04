INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders with one of Indiana’s largest teacher unions are calling on state officials to take more steps to protect students and their members as some school districts plan to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, a move the union said could provoke a safety strike if the right precautions are ignored.
GlenEva Dunham, president of Indiana’s American Federation of Teachers, demanded during a virtual press conference Tuesday the state give school districts the resources and funding they need to keep students and staff safe as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths increase.
Dunham pointed to three priorities the state must ensure before schools can reopen safely, all recommended by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases, who has guided much of the federal government’s approach to containing COVID-19.
The recommendations include ensuring the virus is under control with adequate testing, contact tracing and isolation for infected people, and providing safeguards in schools like personal protective equipment. Fauci also said schools must give educators direct access to those safeguards — and at no cost to them, Dunham added.
And Indiana is not at that point yet, Dunham said. As one example, she noted not all counties have COVID-19 testing sites, which could force teachers and students to drive miles to get tested to ensure they don’t infect others with the virus.
“We are afraid if schools continue to open it will be like playing a game of dominos or watching popcorn pop as cases of infection continue to rise,” Dunham warned about the schools that plan to reopen without the right preparation.
Dunham pointed to several school districts in Indiana that recently made an attempt at opening for the fall — Greenfield, Avon and New Palestine — but soon found students and staff infected with COVID-19 came to school, potentially exposing others. Dunham said the school districts show even the best laid plans can go awry, a reality she said explains why the right resources and procedures need to be available to catch COVID-19 cases before others are put at risk.
For some school districts, that might mean virtual learning, either for part of the year or for an extended period, Dunham said. She said AFT supports the school districts that want to reopen to in-person classes, but they must do so safely by meeting Fauci’s three recommendations.
Referring to a recent push by President Donald Trump and U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that schools reopen for face-to-face classes, Dunham said teachers must be included in the conversation about reopening schools and that schools should be held accountable for ensuring their safety.
“The members of AFT Indiana will not be threatened or bullied into returning to situations that are not safe,” Dunham said. “Our lives, as well as our children’s lives, are at stake.”
Last week, AFT members around the country approved a resolution at the union’s national convention to support teachers striking in a push for increased safety. Dunham said Indiana AFT members support this move and would be willing to strike to keep their members and students from getting sick.
That’s despite a law that makes it illegal for Indiana’s public employees, including teachers, to go on strike. Dunham said teachers have gone on strike for other issues and argued a safety strike in response to COVID-19 would send a clear message to districts. Dunham said she doesn’t believe a strike would put teachers’ jobs at risk because Indiana school districts already face a teacher shortage. She said there are no plans for a strike in Indiana at this time.
“If they don’t keep us safe, then we’ll go to the next step,” Dunham said about the possibility of strikes.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he wants school districts to make decisions that work best for them and local health departments when it comes to reopening schools. But his recent decision to mandate masks statewide will require school districts that plan to reopen ensure students in the third grade or older wear face coverings while in class.
Dr. Woody Myers, a Democrat running against Holcomb for the governor’s office, has criticized Holcomb’s choice to leave school reopening decisions up to the districts. Myers, a former health commissioner for Indiana and New York City, argued that while school districts shouldn’t look the same in their approach to COVID-19, the state should have set clearer guidelines for schools.
The Myers campaign shared a separate plan Tuesday to support education in Indiana. The wide-ranging plan pushes for several changes, including increased funding for school nurses, social workers and counselors, improving student access to technology and home broadband, and creating a single accountability system for all public schools.
Erica Irish is the 2020 Russell Pulliam editor for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
