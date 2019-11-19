INDIANAPOLIS — In the brisk morning air Tuesday, Mark Felix wore a neon yellow vest over layers of clothing to stay warm as he worked security detail in front of the Indiana Statehouse, surrounded by thousands of teachers.
Just weeks ago, Mark Felix hoped 20-30 teachers from Greater Clark County Schools would go to Indianapolis for the Red for Ed Action Day on Nov. 19.
However, 200 of his district’s teachers filled two large buses and many more drove to be part of Red for Ed — a rally where teachers worked to have their voices heard by legislators during the General Assembly Organization Day. The total count of teachers surpassed 15,000, according to Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill.
“I’m really proud of them. I think complacency is the worst enemy of an educator,” said Felix, who is president of the GCCS teachers’ association. “Over the past 10 years, we’ve had a lot of time to think about things and how we should have done more, years ago, before it got to this.”
He pointed out to the screaming crowd as people chanted, “We will vote you out of here!” The band, made up a teachers, played “Hey!,” with drums fashioned out of upside-down buckets.
Many school districts throughout the state closed for the day, including all public school districts in Clark and Floyd counties. GCCS will make up the missed school day with an e-learning day. The other districts in Clark and Floyd counties will use a snow make-up day.
“At some point you have to stand up and be counted. If we’re going to make a change, everyone has to come together and show that we’re ready for the change, we’re ready to effect the change and we’re past time that we need the change,” said Kelly Short, teacher at Clarksville High School, as she walked in front of the Statehouse. “It’s a shame that our public schools are being short-changed by our state Legislature. The money that’s allocated to our public schools just isn’t enough; when the majority of Indiana students go to public schools, the majority of Indiana funding should go to those students.”
BREAKING DOWN THE ISSUES
Gambill talked to the massive crowd on the south lawn of the Statehouse, telling them to “protect and defend public education in Indiana.”
“We’re just getting started,” he told those assembled. “We will carry on until legislators do what’s right for our students and for public education. The children of Indiana are counting on us and we will not let them down!”
He said the path public schools are on cannot be continued.
“To the legislators in the Statehouse today, we say pencils down. Your time is up!” Gambill yelled into a microphone. “Like any good school teacher, we have our lesson plan and it’s simple and straightforward.”
He said more money needs to be allocated to not only teachers, but also schools and all school employees. Gambill also called for the required 15-hour externship — where teachers must job shadow someone outside of teaching to renew their teaching license — to be revoked. In addition, he said schools and teachers should be “held harmless” from the disastrous ILEARN results.
Rep. Terry Goodin, R-Austin, one of a few legislators who came out to listen as teachers talked about the issues, said he heard them “loud and clear.”
“This rally is not just about teacher pay. This rally is about the failed educational [system] … the children who are in school now have become heirs of a broken system,” Good said. “And this is about fixing the system. It’s about getting rid of a ridiculous test that makes no difference in an education of a child. It’s about respecting professionals.”
Teachers yelled for legislators to use state surplus funds for schools, but the Southern Indiana lawmaker said that’s not nearly enough.
“I’m going to continue to fight to make sure their voices are heard,” Goodin said. “We’re not just going to look at surplus. We’re going to look at all avenues of funding … everything has to be on the table.”
A ‘LOCAL’ PROBLEM
Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, said he knows the teachers concerns, but he believes this is a more local issue.
“The funding is all determined by the local school boards. They’re the ones that spends the money that the state gives them. They’re the ones that pays the bills,” Grooms said. “The state doesn’t do any of that. That’s all left up to local government.”
He said Indiana spends a lot per resident for education.
“About 55% of our total spending in our general fund supports public education, another 8% supports higher education,” Grooms said. “… Per capita, we are in the top 10 in the nation.”
He said there are no more funds for education, and that increasing funds will mean raising revenue through taxes or taking away from something else, like health care. Grooms said borrowing money or going over budget isn’t an option. He added that the rainy day, or surplus, funds need to be left alone, as a good management strategy.
Grooms believes the issues brought up by teachers aren't the whole picture, saying one can’t compare their salaries to others in different fields. He said to really compare it, one needs to look at the state-funded pension benefits, sick/personal leave/vacation days, health insurance options after retirement and more.
Grooms said the way the education budget works, the dollars follow the student, meaning the money goes to that student’s school district. As an example, he said GCCS received more than $68 million from Indiana for 2019, due to its enrollment figures. He said the district even pulled in about $40 million extra in federal monies, local property tax dollars and more. He said the future projected budget for GCCS from the state will increase to more than $71 million in 2021.
“Their enrollment is going down every year, but their revenue from the state is going up every year,” he said.
If extra money were to be collected by the state, he would like to give it to schools, Grooms said, but he doesn’t see that as a possibility.
FUTURE OF TEACHING
Teacher Short said funds need to be found to help ensure the future of the profession. She said she wonders who will be wanting to join the profession to later take her place once she retires, when they know about the struggles with income potential as well as increasingly difficult licensing challenges. She said change is desperately needed.
“I think it’s going to make a difference,” Short said. “I don’t think it’s the end all be all. I think this is the first step on a lot of calculated steps along the way. We need to not let our voices just be heard today. We need to be heard today and every day, because one day doesn’t make change. One day opens eyes. It’s a continued effort that effects change.”
