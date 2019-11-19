INDIANAPOLIS – More than 15,000 teachers flooded the Indiana Statehouse today, demanding change and more funding for public schools.
School districts across the state closed down in anticipation for the event, due to the number of teachers expected to be out for the day. All public school districts in Clark and Floyd counties closed for the day. Greater Clark County School will make up the day with an e-learning day in February. The other school districts will use a snow make-up day.
Teachers chanted, "We will vote you out of here!" as legislators were inside for Indiana's General Assembly Organization Day.
Speakers during the event included the president of the state teachers association and more.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.