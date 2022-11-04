CLARKSVILLE — When Clarksville Police officer Erik Laasanen pulled up near the Mortenson Family Dental office in Clarksville recently and saw a little girl having a seizure, he knew what he needed to do while they waited for an ambulance.
"All we can do at that time, while we are waiting for EMS, is to sit there and comfort her," he said. "I have blankets, a couple of stuffed animals. I grabbed a small blanket, put it underneath her head, grabbed a small little animal, a Space Jam-themed Lola Bunny."
His major called him a few days later and said they found out the little girl was doing OK after her medical episode.
"Somebody made a Facebook post about the little girl, she was doing well," Laasanen said. "They said she wasn't able to get rid of the blanket or the bunny. She kept ahold of it. That was kind of cool to realize she was pretty affectionate toward it."
On Friday morning Clarksville Police received stuffed animals and goodies for each officer from State Farm agent Latasha Wimsatt and Clarksville Resident John Hembree. Officers can give these toys out as comfort to children when they are interacting with them during traumatic situations.
"Sometimes the kids get forgotten in these situations; as an insurance agent we take care of the parents, very rarely are we the ones helping the kids," Wimsatt said. "You guys have first touch with those kids and a lot of times the parents tell them to be afraid of you. This will be something, a barrier, that breaks them down."
Wimsatt said she has a passion for kids and she has been a foster parent for years.
"As a little kid I can remember going to bed at night and saying 'God, please take care of the kids being abused,' she said. "It’s just something that’s been on my heart."
Anyone who has a stuffed animal they'd like to donate for the CPD can drop it off at Wimsatt's office, 1401 Veterans Parkway Suite 900 in Clarksville. She said officers should let her know when they need a new one and that she also has smaller stuffed animals that can be used to comfort infants and babies.
For Hembree, it's important to show CPD they have the support of the community.
"There’s enough grief in your life and, God knows, there's enough people criticizing your efforts, we thank you," he said. "And I’ll tell you as an ex-volunteer fireman when I was running up and down I-65 with the jaws of life in Sellersburg, Indiana, any time I see lights and siren I utter a silent prayer.
"Not only for those you’re responding to, but those that are processing the scene, it’s very very important the work you do. It’s very, very much appreciated, far more than you will possibly know. If nothing else, know in your heart today that somebody loves you, that we care about you, we thank you for what you do.”
He said it only took a few weeks for he and Wimsatt to get the stuffed animals together.
"Latasha really put a lot of this together,"Hembree said. "Latasha is a State Farm agent and she has a lot of friends that helped, we are very, very lucky and blessed. There's others in the community who care about you, too."
