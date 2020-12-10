JEFFERSONVILLE — Police are investigating what appears to have been an accidental fatal shooting of a Jeffersonville teen late last week.
Police responded to a home on Seminole Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Dec. 6, where they found the high school age boy with a single gunshot wound to the head, made by a small-caliber hunting rifle he owned.
Jeffersonville Police Detective Joshua Schiller said a family member had heard a noise and found the teen. He was transported to Norton Children's Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The case remains under investigation but no charges are expected.
