NEW ALBANY — An 18-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder early Friday morning, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.
The shooting is believed to have occurred in the area of Paoli Pike. The suspect reportedly fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. There are no indications of a threat to public safety, according to the news release, and the Floyd County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the shooting.
The teen was driven by family to Baptists Health Floyd Hospital and was transferred to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
