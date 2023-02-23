NEW ALBANY — At about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, New Albany fire and police personnel were called to Bicknell Park off Silver Street near Reno Avenue regarding a fire at the playground equipment.
Due to the quick action of firefighters the fire was quickly extinguished and was contained to the playground equipment and the surrounding grounds. An estimate of damage to the playground equipment was underway Wednesday afternoon.
Police officers on scene immediately implemented an investigation into the fire that resulted in the arrest of Malik B. Huston, 19, unknown city. Huston was transported to the Floyd County Jail where he was charged with Level 4 felony arson.
“The fast action taken by New Albany Fire Department personnel to extinguish the blaze and the subsequent investigation by New Albany Police personnel resulted in the responsible party being immediately identified and arrested," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said. "Unfortunately, the damage caused by the irresponsible actions of Huston will disrupt the enjoyment of the park equipment for the immediate future.”
