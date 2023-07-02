Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Strong thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.