FLOYD COUNTY — Southern Indiana teens will soon get the chance to have literature and artwork published.
The art-filled Carnegie Center in New Albany, a part of the Floyd County Library system, is starting the 'MoodRing' publication, a by-teens and for-teens 'zine.
"There really can be no progression or feedback unless you put yourself out there," said Museum Educator Shamia Gaither, who is an artist herself. "So if you really want to get to a place where you can share your work, this can be the first step."
Gaither and Assistant Marketing Coordinator Ann Gilly are working on the project. Gilly said it can be hard to find programming for teens, but this is a great way to include the art, poetry and other creative pieces they're making.
"(Teens) are doing all kinds of these things and may not have a good way to show it off, or express themselves to their community," she said.
The 'zine concept is a self published, small-circulation magazine the first gained popularity in the 1930s with science fiction fans and had a resurgence again in the 1990s.
'MoodRing' will have room for 30-works, that will be picked by a blind jury of artists and writers. Any high school student in Floyd, Clark and Harrison counties can submit three written pieces and three images to be considered.
A workshop will then be held to to see what's been accepted and determine a theme for the 'zine. Gaither said students who don't want to submit, but still want to be part of the project can be part of that. Those who are interested can sign up for the Carnegie Center's Spring Break publication workshop.
"The other students who participate in the workshop will gain these skills of laying out a publication, working on a team and thinking about art pieces in another way," Gilly said.
The deadline for entry is 11:59 p.m. on February 24. The 'MoodRing' launch party is planned for May 5. Submissions can be made online: http://information--www.carnegiecenter.org/moodring-2022-submissions/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.