JEFFERSONVILLE — A longtime Jeffersonville architecture firm is expanding as it merges with another company.
TEG Architects has announced its merger with Orcutt Winslow, an architecture firm based in Phoenix, Arizona. Both companies will keep their names and identities, according to Thresa Estopinal, a managing partner at TEG. The merger will officially take effect Monday.
Estopinal co-founded the company in 1989 with her late husband, Wayne Estopinal, who died at age 63 in a 2018 plane crash. This expansion will help the company carry on his legacy, she said.
TEG mostly focuses on health care work, and one of the goals has been to diversify, Estopinal said. The merger will help increase the firm’s national reach.
Orcutt Winslow is a 50-year-old firm specializing in educational and health care work, including K-12, higher education, senior living and veterans homes.
“We finally did what Wayne started four years ago, and we’ve merged together…,” she said. “It just brings a lot of expertise, a lot of resources, the technology and all that stuff as one combined group, so we’ll be able to serve the community, the clients and everyone a whole lot better.”
TEG has an office at 903 Spring St. in Jeffersonville, as well as locations in Shreveport, Louisiana and Nashville, Tennessee.
Carl Nelson, one of the managing partners with Orcutt Winslow, said the firm has locations in Phoenix, Nashville and Ellsworth, Texas with a team of about 115 staff members, and the merging of the companies brings the team to about 140 people with a total of five locations.
“We’re really excited to come together with Thresa and everybody here at TEG,” he said. “So far it’s been fantastic, and it’s only going to get better from here.”
Estopinal said TEG has always had a large presence in the city of Jeffersonville, and the city “is definitely going to benefit” from the expansion. The firm has completed local projects such as Big Four Station and the restoration of City Hall at Quartermaster Depot.
“I think with the bigger presence and the bigger talent we’re going to be doing more projects,” she said.
Kristine Millar, a principal at Orcutt Winslow, said collaboration between companies is a major focus across the country and the world, and “in architecture, it’s really no different.”
“There’s a lot of people coming together to build on the resources and give more depth to their portfolios to be able to be geographically more influential and just to build on the talent,” Millar said. "Right now, there’s a big architectural shortage, so a lot of firms are having a hard time finding talent.”
“So as we bring our talent together, that’s helping in some ways to help build on what we can provide to our clients, and we’re just building on the expertise,” she said.
Erik Clinite, a managing partner at Orcutt Winslow, said the firms both have “rich histories, great founding members and great people who were taking it on to the next level.”
“Just the resumes together of the two firms — we’ve got a great resume, TEG has a great resume, so just together, we are much more powerful and strong,” he said. “We’ve always said we don’t want to be the largest firm, we just want to be a nationally recognized and quality design firm that can get the projects that we want, that we can do the work that we want to do.”
