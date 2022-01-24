CLARK COUNTY — Clark County is making efforts to expand broadband services to rural areas with the help of state funding.
TeleMedia Solutions, based in Pekin, received a Indiana Next Level Broadband grant to expand internet services into Starlight.
TeleMedia Plant Manager Ben Breeden said that construction for the Starlight project will begin in February and add 43 miles of mainline cable. He said that this area will cover both parts of Clark and Floyd counties.
The construction is expected to last until June, according to Breeden.
TeleMedia was also responsible for getting Borden connected with internet services in 2020. The project was funded through a Rural Utilities Services loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In 2019, the telecommunications company intended to connect 1,250 homes in 2020 and 850 in 2021, and Breeden said they accomplished just that.
Along with the project in Starlight, TeleMedia has another project in motion for Clark County, though Breeden said it is still in the engineering phase.
The Clark County Commissioners intend to become a Indiana Broadband Ready Community in another effort to expand internet services for residents in rural areas.
The commissioners passed an ordinance declaring their intention to become the Broadband Ready Community at the meeting on Jan. 20. Commission attorney Scott Lewis said that the ordinance was a first step in a series of actions that will need to be taken.
“It’s a procedural step to allow potential state funds, state grants to be funneled down here to pay for any sort of broadband expansion,” Lewis said at the meeting last week.
Before Clark County can receive a Broadband Ready Community certification from the state, there is a list of requirements that must be met.
Some of the procedures that the Indiana Broadband website states the county needs to have in place include appointing a single point of contact for all broadband development project matters and assuring all broadband project related inspections are completed timely and expeditiously.
The website also says that the county must also have procedures that prohibit discriminating against communication service providers, requiring a fee to review an application or issue a permit for a broadband project, among others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.