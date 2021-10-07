NEW ALBANY – The eastbound I-64 crossover that takes traffic to the top deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge will be temporarily closed for pavement repair, the Sherman Minton Renewal Project announced late Thursday afternoon.
The left lane closure on I-64 eastbound will begin near Mile Marker 123, about 1,000 feet before the existing traffic crossover.
The I-64 eastbound left lane closure was expected to be in place before afternoon rush hour Thursday and last 24 to 48 hours or until the repair is completed.
The remaining eastbound lane to the bottom deck of the Sherman Minton will continue to provide access to all destination routes. The current westbound I-64 lane configurations will not be impacted.
Motorists should anticipate delays on eastbound I-64 while the repairs are being made. Alternate routes should be used where possible. The preferred alternate routes are I-265 and I-65.
For more information and to sign up for project updates via text alerts and e-newsletters, go to www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com or to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
