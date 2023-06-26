HARRISON COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to begin a bridge deck overlay project next week on Ind. 337 near Corydon.
On or after July 5, the bridge over Indian Creek will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals. The bridge is located approximately one-half mile north of Ind. 62. Restrictions are expected to be removed by early November. Motorists should be aware of stopped traffic at the bridge.
The nearly $3 million contract was awarded to Force last fall and also includes pavement replacement and bridge deck overlay projects on U.S. 150 in Floyd County. Work is scheduled to wrap up on U.S. 150 in mid-to-late July.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and avoid distractions when traveling in and near construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
