CLARKSVILLE — Rapidly-growing local craft brewer TEN20 is crossing the river to Clarksville. Owners announced Thursday that TEN20 Craft Brewery will expand again with the addition of a taproom in the Bolt + Tie mixed-use space on Clarksville’s new Main Street in Water Tower Square.
“From the start of TEN20, we have been focused on our mission of ‘bringing people together for good’, serving world-class beer, providing a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, and outstanding customer service, and we are excited to bring all of that to Southern Indiana,” said Jim McGuire, co-founder of TEN20. “Each of our locations has its own feel that fits within its neighborhood, and we look forward to creating a welcoming and fun place to complement the exciting development underway in downtown Clarksville.”
Located at 1400 Main St., the 3,400-square-foot taproom is another ‘catalytic tenant’ for Bolt + Tie and for Main Street and was the first project completed as part of the ongoing South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan, according to Cory Hoehn, co-president of the Cornerstone Group, the developer responsible for Bolt + Tie.
The TEN20 taproom in Clarksville will offer both indoor and outdoor spaces with views of the Ohio River and Louisville’s skyline, and will be the fourth location for TEN20. The company opened its flagship brewery and taproom in the Butchertown neighborhood in 2020, a taproom in the Anchorage community in 2021 and a taproom in the Highlands’ Douglass Loop just last month.
TEN20 will rotate its beer offerings at the Clarksville location, featuring favorites such as Storyteller Hazy IPA, Dryden Providin’ Pilsner and 1834 Lager, in addition to brews made specifically for the Clarksville location, which is slated to open next summer.
“We are very pleased to partner with TEN20 in bringing the first brewery to Clarksville and believe the density and environment we continue to create along Main Street will lend well to its success,” said Kevin Baity, town manager of Clarksville. “Through our partnerships with the Hoehn Family who developed the Bolt + Tie project and the Denton Floyd Group which has the Current812 development across the street, we look forward to many new businesses opening and additional development announcements in the coming months.”
