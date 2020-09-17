JEFFERSONVILLE — Texts read during the fifth day of a Clark County murder trial support earlier testimony that the victim was scared of the defendant and had tried to get him out of her life.
Jeffersonville Capt. Todd Hollis took the stand Thursday as the state's 17th witness in the trial of Joseph Oberhansley, accused of rape, murder and burglary in the death of his ex-girlfriend 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton.
The victim was found dead and mutilated in her bathtub shortly after 10 a.m. Sept. 11, 2014, roughly seven hours after police had responded to a 911 call made by Blanton that Oberhansley was trying to kick in her back door and wouldn't leave.
As part of the investigation, detectives had collected Blanton's cell phone, which was found in the living room of her house on Locust Street in Jeffersonville, and Oberhansley's phone, retrieved at a house on Loma Vista Drive where he had said he lived.
Hollis, lead on the case, read portions of messages between Blanton and two friends — Donna Victoria and Tessa Shepherd — made from her phone, and conversations between Blanton and Oberhansley from his phone.
In messages sent from Blanton to Victoria Sept. 9, she tells her friend about Oberhansley coming to her work unexpectedly that day. She had stayed with a friend that Monday and Tuesday, following a report she made to a friend that Oberhansley had held her captive the weekend of Sept. 6 and 7 and repeatedly raped her, according to previous testimony.
Blanton told her friend when she saw him at work, she had "been afraid to be alone with him," the messages show. The following day, she had her father change the locks at her house and she went back home, texting her friend that she had locked the windows and had placed a chair under the back door.
"At the end of the day, I'm taking my life back," Hollis read from a Sept. 10 text from Blanton to her friend. "I worked too hard to get here. NO ONE WILL TAKE ME DOWN."
In messages in the early part of the week before her death Thursday, Blanton tells Oberhansley that she's done.
"Just wanted you to know I won't be home," Blanton texted. "You can choose to be in denial about what happened Saturday into Sunday. I won't be in denial.
"No one and I mean no one gets to terrify me like you did on Sunday. I will never forget it as long as I live."
Oberhansley's responses were apologetic and loving.
"Baby we had a great dinner Saturday; don't let the negative enter your mind," he texted, later sending, "You are my soulmate...come to me plz. Come home, talk to me baby."
Blanton tells him that if he doesn't get his things and leave her house, she will get a restraining order and file criminal confinement and rape charges.
"I don't want to involve the police but if you leave me no choice, that is what I will have to do," Blanton texted.
The trial is expected to resume in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 before Judge Vicki Carmichael at approximately 1:30 p.m. after a lunch break.
