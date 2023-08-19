CHARLESTOWN — Small farms are often overlooked when people bring up the topic of agriculture, but they can still make an impact on their communities.
Small farms were once numerous throughout the country, but they’ve been replaced over the years by large operations.
Still, just about anyone can start a small farm if they have the land, time and dedication it takes to keep and maintain one.
Mark Rogers grew up farming with his family. When he got older, he left the business and moved to a bigger city to work in construction. Now that he is retired, he returned to the lifestyle.
He started Greenbriar Farm in 2016 on 8 acres of land and he uses every bit of the property he has. On his farms he sells all kinds of vegetables, raises livestock, has a fruit orchard and much more.
“I retired and I needed something to do,” Rogers said. “And I enjoy it, I enjoy giving people the quality of food that you get from local farmers.”
The name Greenbriar is what Rogers always wanted to name a farm, he does not remember where he got the name from, but always knew that is what he would name it.
Rogers runs the farm with his girlfriend and has a friend that comes by to help him pick produce when it is ready.
After growing up farming and taking a break from it for a long time, Rogers wanted to be able to give people something they cannot get in the grocery store.
“Nothing against the grocery stores, but they don’t have the quality food that we have here on the farm,” Rogers said.
He grows his produce organically and raises his animals with no added hormones and antibiotics.
This summer, Rogers is growing tomatoes, cucumbers, melons, squash, peppers and an assortment of berries. He has some fruit trees growing on his farm. He has a combination of peach, pears, plum and cherry trees.
Rogers has made his farm as self-sufficient as he possibly can by raising his own beef, free range chickens, bees, turkeys and more. He uses his resources wisely and breeds his own animals to keep the farm going.
On a normal day for Rogers, he gets up and checks on his vegetables. If they are ready, he picks them and starts canning them.
“I make sauces and I make pickles for the markets, all kinds of things,” Rogers said. “I take care of the animals. Fix what needs to be fixed, it’s never-ending.”
Rogers and his girlfriend make their rounds to many farmers markets around Southern Indiana. Throughout the week they go to farmer markets in Charlestown, Jeffersonville, Scottsburg and Champions Pointe.
One of the most popular items Rogers sells on his farm is his grass-fed beef. He and a friend process the meat every two weeks and sell it at the markets.
He is raising eight cows currently and also takes the time to breed and raise them on his farm. When they are ready he will have them processed and he’ll sell any extra meat he has.
Some animals that make Greenbriar Farm different from other local farms are quails. He also has some peacocks that he raises.
“I do raise quail which is unusual for most people around here,” Rogers said. “I raise peacocks, that’s just for my personal enjoyment.”
Currently he has no plans to expand his farm, as 8 acres is all he needs to be able to grow and sell products to his quality.
On the farm he raises bees and harvests the honey. If he has enough, he will sell at farmers markets. So far this year he has not been able to harvest any honey due to having new bees.
Rogers has advice for those who are thinking about starting a small farm.
“Start small and work your way into it, don’t bite off more than you can chew,” he said. “You’ll end up in the weeds and you won’t have enough time to do everything you need to do.”
For many, farming can be a thankless job, but for Rogers it is not. Knowing that he is helping people make meals with his produce and meat is his “thank you” from customers.
“I get satisfaction from the people who come back and tell me how good my beef was or how good my tomatoes were,” Rogers said. “That’s where you get your thanks.”
Rogers has pride in what he grows, raises and sells, and that feeling gets reinforced by the amount of people who come back to buy his products or to tell him how good they are.
“Just being able to feed people the food that they need to have and the quality of food that I give them,” Rogers said. “That’s about it really.”
