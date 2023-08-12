MARYSVILLE — On a summer evening, a local family gathers in the fields of their small Marysville farm.
Crates in the back of a pickup truck are filled with ears of fresh corn, and an array of vibrant flowers are cut and arranged into bundles.
For the family-owned B&C Farms, farming isn’t a full-time job, but it is a hobby that requires dedication and hard work.
Casey Shireman and her husband, Ben Shireman, run the farm with Casey’s father, Jerome Hentrup. The farm is a longtime vendor at the Jeffersonville Farmers Market.
Jerome bought the property in 1983, and in 1995, he and his late wife, Linda, helped launch the Clark County Farmers Market in 1995, which is now the Jeffersonville Farmers Market.
After nearly three decades, he has seen significant growth at the farmers market. It started with four farmers, but now there are nearly 20, Jerome said. The family farm is among just a few original vendors still at the farmers market.
Casey grew up on the farm, but she moved away in 2005 to attend Purdue University, where she studied finance with a minor in agribusiness.
When she was away, she would miss aspects such as the taste of homegrown tomatoes, and she realized that there was something about farming that’s “kind of in your blood.”
In 2014, she returned to the farm, where she and Ben have raised their two children, 5-year-old Emersyn and 18-month-old Hudsyn.
Over the years, the family has alternatively expanded and cut back operations at the farm. They all have jobs outside the farm — Casey works at a bank, Ben works in warehousing and Jerome works for an agricultural company.
In 2016, they were going to five to six farmers markets a week, but nowadays, they focus exclusively on the Jeffersonville Farmers Market. People can also pick up orders at their farm.
“It was a lot, and then we started having kids and realized that we weren’t going to do that all the time, so we scaled back to the one market, and we do pre-order pickups from here,” Casey said. “We do a small amount of wholesale — just a very small bit, but we do sell a lot in bulk — canning tomatoes, bushes [of corn].”
Corn is the main focus at B&C Farms, and her father is known as the “Corn Man.” They have also diversified in recent years with the addition of crops such as flowers, pumpkins, cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower.
“I think at this point, we’re at a scale that we’re pretty comfortable with,” Casey said. “I mean, we do most of the work ourselves. We do have people come help us just one or two nights a week because it does get challenging trying to get everything done.”
Everything sold by B&C Farms is grown from seed.
“What you see at the market is what you see here, so we pride ourselves on that,” Casey said. “We don’t pick things a week before. We try to pick just a couple nights before and take good care of it, handle it well, keep it in a cooler if needed so we’re bringing the freshest product that we can to the consumer.”
Ben’s full-time job is Monday through Thursday, and on Fridays, he is busy “picking and packing all day long” in preparation for the Saturday farmers market.
In January or February, the family starts working in the greenhouse to start growing plants from seed.
“We do 50 cell trays, and at that point, we’re starting a few flowers that take a little extra time,” Ben said. “So we get all those going, and then at that point, we’re mainly starting like our cabbages and things like that we can put out.”
“About mid-March is when we like to get our first round of cabbage and cauliflower and stuff that can handle that light frost. And then we usually get crazy, and we usually put out a tray or two of tomatoes — they usually get frosted and then we’re usually out here going crazy trying to get everything covered up.”
The flowers at B&C Farms range from zinnias to sunflowers, and their arrangements feature herbs such as peppermint and lemon basil.
A few years ago, the farm started offering hay rides for people to pick their own pumpkins, which provided an outdoor activity for people to enjoy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The appointment-only pumpkin patch rides have become an annual tradition in the fall.
“We put the straw bales on and then take them back and let them pick out their pumpkins, and then kids get to run around back there and have a good time,” he said. “It’s nothing crazy — nothing on the scale of some of these other big farms around — just good, clean family fun.”
The “farm to table” concept is integral to B&C Farms, and as the family sells at the farmers market, it’s an opportunity to show people where their food comes from. Local restaurants such as the Red Yeti in Jeffersonville have bought produce from the farm.
B&C Farms only harvests about 10 to 12 acres, but even as a small-scale farm, it’s hard work, she said.
“People don’t realize how much work is in this,” Casey said. “I mean, unless you’re on a big, big 1,000-acre scale, this is all picked by hand.”
Hentrup has enjoyed the opportunity to work alongside his daughter and son-in-law.
“It gives me a lot of pleasure just working with them,” he said.
Casey said as women remain underrepresented in agriculture, she wants to show others the possibilities.
“There’s not a lot of women in agriculture, so that’s something is important to show that women can be in agriculture and do the same thing that a man can,” she said. “So that’s why I have been involved in several organizations just to try to show that.”
There are also many obstacles preventing younger generations from getting into farming, including resources and the reliance on good weather, Casey said. She emphasizes that it is expensive to get into farming.
“I would definitely say that you’re not seeing the younger generations come in,” she said. “And it’s a generational thing. If you don’t grow up in this kind of setting, you’re probably not just going to decide one day, I think I’m going to go [farm].”
Ben said farming is a “fine balance.” He did not grow up in farming, so it has been an “eye-opener” to realize the work involved.
“Nowadays with us having the kids and all that, we constantly battle that fine balance,” he said. “We all try something new, and we always say, we’re not going to stress about it too much. We’re gonna try to get what we can done in a day.”
Casey enjoys educating customers about their farm.
“Throughout the years, we’ve all been, I would say, advocates for agriculture, the voice of agriculture, just to connect us with that consumer,” she said. “We want them to know where their food comes from because farmland is disappearing, and it’s really important for us to show people how important it is to America, to the world.”
