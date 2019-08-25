GREENVILLE — The old farm along Georgetown-Greenville Road looks similar to many scattered across Floyd County. There are acres and acres of corn and soybeans planted in the rolling fields that surround an old farm house at the end of a long driveway.
But this farm is a little different than most. Not many in Southern Indiana still have a property deed signed by President James Madison.
In the spring of 1816, Mordecai Collins purchased the original 160 acres while Greenville was still in the Northwest Territory. Indiana did not become a state until December of that year.
While that is an interesting piece of history, what makes the story even more impressive is the farm has remained in the same bloodline for more than 200 years.
Today, Gary Jacobi, his sister Maxine, and niece Pamela Crowell who lives out of town, own the farm. They inherited it from their uncle Ernie Taylor who lived there until his death in 1991.
"He believed in blood relation,” Maxine said. "He was the farm caretaker.”
Maxine currently lives in the house that was constructed around 1825. She helps manage the farm with her brother Gary, who was a pharmacist in the area for 55 years including 40 years as owner of Floyds Knobs Pharmacy.
While the brother and sister don't farm the property, they do have a father and son team, Norman and Michael Wolfe, who farm 240 acres of the land. The farm grew in size through the years and now encompasses 400 acres. It has not changed in land size since 1901, the year Ernie Taylor was born.
With weather always being a factor, and the unknown moving forward due to the ongoing trade feud with China, there is a fine line between succeeding and failing in the farm business. Both the corn and soybeans are now dealing with drought condition.
"Running a farm is a tough business, but they [farmers] love it," Gary said. "You have to work with the farmer and make sure they are doing a good job. There is more and more pressure to keep the farm as a farm. But low income for farmer also means low income for farm owner."
Decisions have to be made when an operation is as large as the one at the Jacobi farm. In a matter of minutes recently, Gary, Maxine and the Wolfes agreed to fill sinkholes on the land with gravel and what type of cover crop will be planted this fall after the corn and soybeans are harvested. There are more than 100 acres of land covered in trees on the property as well.
The farm has been owned by two generations of Collins, two generations of Taylor and Jacobi which is why it is known as CTJ Farms on property records.
"We do the decision making because she [Pamela] doesn't live around here," Maxine said.
Gary said his sister spent more time on the farm as a child than he did. Maxine remembers her father sending her out to the farm during the 1937 flood. The family owned a dairy in New Albany and while her father stayed behind, she went to the farm with her mother.
"After I went back to New Albany I hoped we would have another flood so we could go back to the farm," Maxine said laughing.
The family also owns a farm off of Ind. 335 where Gary spent most of his spare time. That farm has more than 100 acres.
Gary said it's important to keep the farm going as long as possible since it has been in the family for more than 200 years.
"We always said we would keep this until we can't go any longer," he said of the farm, which is the second oldest in the county. "It's getting to the point where we might entertain a willing buyer. Not promoting it but it's tough to keep on going. If we were in our 50s and in good health we would tell those buyers to take a hike. Maxine does get the benefit of living here which is great and we get the benefit of having someone here."
“I love it,” Maxine said of living in the old home.
Over the years the two have hosted several public events on the property. Politicians from both parties have attended events on the farm including former congressman Lee Hamilton and current Sen. Todd Young. Students from France and Poland have also visited the farm.
Gary said Salvation Army day campers still make a yearly trip out to the farm. The kids go on a hayride and learn about farm life which is foreign to most of them.
"They do something with the kids every day and they say this is the most fun thing they do," Gary said. "I explain a little about farming and year after year I take them down to my garden. Then we read something to them about farming or patriotism under the maple tree. It's a learning experience."
There are several buildings on the property including an historic logged barn, summer kitchen where the women would cook meals for the men working in the fields, and a wash house. The farm has not had any livestock since 2,000.
Gary still gets his Christmas tree every year from the property and said the forest is only 19 years old but many of the trees are already 25 feet tall.
While a pharmacist by trade, Gary said he loves the farm and its history. It's been recognized by the state as a Hoosier Homestead which recognizes farms that have been owned by the same family for more than 100 years. The farm is more than just crops and trees, it is part of his family's history, something he is very proud of. Many memories have been made on those 400 acres, and no matter what the future holds, those can never be taken away.
"This place is special to us," Gary said.
