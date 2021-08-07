BORDEN — Brock Kiesler’s biggest critic is also his main inspiration.
Kiesler, 26, and his brother, Pierce Kiesler, 21, are talented basketball players. Brock played in college and his brother is now on the Florida Southern roster.
Their grandfather, Paul Kiesler Sr., wanted it that way. He pushed them to obtain a college degree and pursue a different line of work than the profession he dedicated 70 years of his life to — farming.
Paul, 96, continued to oversee his Borden farm into his 90s. But when the time came for him to finally hang up his boots, Brock stepped up to fill the role.
It was a natural progression for Brock. His first memories of the farm centered around his grandfather.
“I would ride around with him on the fender of the tractor. He would never let me drive them, but I’d help him out with whatever he needed. I was step for step right behind him,” Brock said.
“It’s his fault I love farming so much.”
Farming is a passion in the Kiesler family. They own hundreds of acres off Chapel Hill Road. Between family and rented property, Brock farms about 450 acres.
It’s a big challenge, but he has a right-hand man to help. Once Pierce’s summers became less congested with AAU basketball trips, he started working full-time with Brock.
Living off the land is a family tradition, as is ribbing. Just as their grandfather playfully pokes at them, Brock and Pierce enjoy some good-natured teasing of one another.
But they also know that when it comes to maintaining a family farm, blood is thicker than water.
“You’d think we hate each other the way we work through the day and talk to each other, but I couldn’t do it without him,” Brock said of his younger brother.
Pierce said he fell in love with farm work and its self-reliance. Working on tractors has taught him how to fix his own truck, as such skills are a requirement for a farmer.
“The experience of being out here and learning all of this stuff, it’s invaluable,” Pierce said.
Also without parallel for Pierce is tending to the deep roots his family has planted figuratively and literally in the soil of their farm.
“It’s family ground. Knowing that our grandpa farmed all of this too, it’s definitely a pride thing,” he said.
“I work with my brother all day, and he’s become my best friend. Being out here it’s satisfying knowing you’re doing something and accomplishing something.”
While the brothers are forging their own path, they certainly haven’t forgotten about the past. They still use a 1976 tractor that their grandfather relied upon. They still stack hay and house cows in a barn that’s stood on the property for over a century.
They still love farming.
“I wouldn’t trade this for anything,” Brock said. “You feel attached to it, almost.”
The mainstay for the Kiesler Farm is hay and straw. Brock and the family invested heavily in equipment to process hay and straw efficiently.
About 225 acres of their farming footprint is dedicated to hay, as they produce about 50,000 small bales annually. Kiesler Farm also sells straw to local hardware stores.
The remaining acreage is reserved for crops, and they have about 30 head of cattle. Brock said part of the plan is to have diversification in their farming portfolio, though a lot of the beef they produce ends up on the plates of friends and family.
But life as a farmer is not without its challenges.
Raising capital to buy equipment and other tools of the trade is difficult, especially for a young farmer like Brock.
Then there’s the unpredictable factor that’s blessed and plagued farmers since the first seeds were planted — the weather.
During the height of straw season, what would have typically taken two weeks extended into a month, as an unusually wet early July created problems with tending fields and producing the product.
Then there are the ever-expanding housing and commercial developments, which are being built on property that was once farmland.
“Houses are coming up everywhere and that’s probably the biggest obstacle to overcome, at least here locally,” Brock said.
But the positives are also plentiful. The brothers eat lunch almost every day with a family member, as many of their relatives reside in houses on the farmland.
There’s also the direct feedback that can only be found in farming.
“You can really see the results of your hard work. We can see the hay in the barn and the crops in the field,” Brock said.
“It’s a blessing and a curse being a farmer because it’s all on you, and as hard as I work is as good as I’ll be.”
Five generations of the family have farmed. Brock and his wife, Laura, are the proud parents of their infant son, Hackman.
Laura also comes from a farming family from Washington County.
“Between her dad and I, we’re already fighting for him to see who he wants to help,” Brock said.
Brock and Pierce are following in the footsteps of their grandfather, and while he may like to tease them from time-to-time, they know they have his support.
“I know he’s proud of us and what we’re doing,” Brock said.
